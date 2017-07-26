Newsvine

greenbear, hear!...HooDat Admin?

 

About THE original greenbear of silliness! Articles: 17 Seeds: 0 Comments: 9265 Since: Mar 2012

Princess Diana...20th Anniversay of her tragic death.

Current Status: Published (4)
By greenbear, hear!...HooDat Admin?
Wed Jul 26, 2017 10:49 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    HBO documentary,  "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy," was an amazing presentation of a very amazing woman.  In the MSN article, dated 7/26, Prince William offers his observation as to why she would be a "...nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare."  In a good and great way that all grandmother's should be.  It's a funny characterization that we can all understand and appreciate.

    As a heads up  - PEOPLE Magazine has also teamed up with ABC for an in-depth, two-night television event, "The Story of Diana, "She Wanted Someone to Just Love Her™" airing on Aug. 9 and 10 at 9 p.m. ET, just shy of the 20th anniversary of her tragic death.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor