Princess Diana...20th Anniversay of her tragic death.

HBO documentary, "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy," was an amazing presentation of a very amazing woman. In the MSN article, dated 7/26, Prince William offers his observation as to why she would be a "...nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare." In a good and great way that all grandmother's should be. It's a funny characterization that we can all understand and appreciate.
As a heads up - PEOPLE Magazine has also teamed up with ABC for an in-depth, two-night television event, "The Story of Diana, "She Wanted Someone to Just Love Her™" airing on Aug. 9 and 10 at 9 p.m. ET, just shy of the 20th anniversary of her tragic death.