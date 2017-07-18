Newsvine

Histrionic Attention Disorder

Current Status: Published (4)
By greenbear, hear!...HooDat Admin?
Tue Jul 18, 2017 3:20 PM
    Woman Who Faked Pregnancy at Gender Reveal Shooting Involved in Past Hoax - Read MSN Article

    "Histrionic personality disorder is characterized by a long-standing pattern of attention seeking behavior and extreme emotionality." 

    psychcentral.com Steve Bressert, Ph.D.       

    "All humans require attention. Without getting and giving attention, you could not have a social species. Getting attention is necessary for life vital enterprises and can be the difference between life and death in a crisis. Therefore, not getting adequate attention can threaten the quality and sustainability of life. Thus, getting functional social attention is understandable. However, extreme attention seekers go to unhealthy lengths that are driven by emotional desperation."

    Billi Gordon PhD - Psychology Today 

     

     

     

     

