Aaron Lewis of Staind fame. Hear it by clicking here.

Fun fact, Aaron Lewis lives just up the road. He's now into C&W.

A friend shared this with me. He knows Aaron well. He intends to ask

Mr. Lewis to sing this at his funeral...some day!

Lots of good songs by Aaron. Save the link if you like it.

Lyrics -

So this is it I say goodbye To this chapter of my ever-changing life And there's mistakes The path is long And I'm sure I'll answer for them when I'm gone

So when the day comes in The sun won't touch my face Tell the ones who cared enough That I finally left this place Its been so cold Look at my face All the stories it will tell I can't erase

The road is long Just one more song A little something to remind you when I'm gone When I'm gone The road to hell Along the way Is paved with good intentions so they say

And some believe That no good deed That go unpunished in the end or so it seems So when the day comes And the sun won't touch my face Tell the ones who cared enough That I've finally left this place That's been so cold Look at my face

All the stories it will tell I can't erase The road is long Just one more song A little something to remind you when I'm gone When I'm gone So this is it I say goodbye

To this chapter of my ever-changing life And there's mistakes The path was long And I'm sure I'll answer for them when I'm gone When I'm gone

With kudos, by way of thanks to Matti Viikate for all the inspiring music he shares with us.