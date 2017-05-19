Newsvine

The "Weiner" Roast...Hot off the "Grill."

By greenbear, hear!...HooDat Admin?
Fri May 19, 2017 7:43 AM
    Article Photo

    Is this a face only a mother could love?
    Dare we ask Huma her opinion?

    CROOKED COOKED!

    "The charge carries a potential sentence of between zero and 10 years in prison, meaning Mr. Weiner could avoid prison."

    "...Mr. Weiner began exchanging messages with the girl when she was a high school sophomore..."

    "Mr. Weiner initially claimed that his account had been hacked but eventually admitted that he had lied and..." AND, AND, AND

                                                          THE END! 

