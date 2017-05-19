The "Weiner" Roast...Hot off the "Grill." Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By greenbear, hear!...HooDat Admin? Fri May 19, 2017 7:43 AM Discuss: ! Is this a face only a mother could love? Dare we ask Huma her opinion?CROOKED COOKED! "The charge carries a potential sentence of between zero and 10 years in prison, meaning Mr. Weiner could avoid prison." "...Mr. Weiner began exchanging messages with the girl when she was a high school sophomore..." "Mr. Weiner initially claimed that his account had been hacked but eventually admitted that he had lied and..." AND, AND, AND THE END! keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment