POD de deux!...or POD-den MeMe.

POD-den my interruption...but this is not my cup of tease.
So now we have Bill O'Reilly starting up. It's not about his firing...it's about your thoughts and opinion of POD Broadcasting. Here's a Wiki link I used for my own edification.
Here are some quotes that I appreciated for the learning. "'Podcast' is a portmanteau, invented by BBC journalist Ben Hammersley in 2004, of the words "pod" — from iPod, ... and 'broadcast'."
"Some sources have suggested the backronym "portable on demand" for "POD", for similar reasons."
And for me, I discovered new words...portmanteau and backronym...lovin' it.
This is intended for your experience, thoughts and opinions of POD casting...A pain or gain for the 21st Century??? Please respect the intent of this article.