Scientists Identify First Sign Of Alzheimer's Disease

Having taken care of my parents in their final years, the cause of death for mom was symptoms of Alzheimers and dad's was Dementia. FYI they are separate. neighboring lobes in the brain but have same debilitating symptoms. 9 and 11 years after their deaths, I'm at an age to be left wondering...I'm next? This article is intriguing as I am borderline Type 2 diabetic so if/when the cause arises, I hope I can "remember - )" to ask the doctor about the p38 treatment.

For those who stop by to read and have experience with caregiving to a loved ones Alzheimer condition, please share your experience and insights.