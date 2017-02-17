I recently came to understand that "politics" should not be seeded in Mental Illness and Wellness. Please understand that this IS a Mental Health issue for our NV Nation. Please relate to how this New Year has increased the stress in your life and the remedy/ies you seek to abate the stress you're feeling.
You're not the only one: The U.S. just broke a national stress record
