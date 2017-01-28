To John Hurt...A legend dies but I will remember...

I will Not forget his performance as the Elephant Man.
Along with Derek Jacobi's performance as Caesar
in PBS' I, Claudius, John Hurt left searing impressions
to my mind, for best acting in a starring role.
Never to be forgotten.
