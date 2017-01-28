Newsvine

To John Hurt...A legend dies but I will remember...

Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:16 AM
    I will Not forget his performance as the Elephant Man.

    Along with Derek Jacobi's performance as Caesar

    in PBS' I, Claudius, John Hurt left searing impressions

    to my mind, for best acting in a starring role.

    Never to be forgotten.

     

