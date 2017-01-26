Fake News: This just reported at the Hotel Ozone

Chicken Little has checked into the Hotel Ozone. CL's public relation's people state that they're "...expecting Little to have an important announcement soon...VERY soon." There are others who are saying "what CL has to say will have a world wide impact, far more than any news we've heard in recent months." The HO desires CL's privacy be respected. Any nefarious actions will be met with severe, enhanced security measures. Management said "There will be NO breech in our HO's security. There will be NO problem such as the recent one in Paris."