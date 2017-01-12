Great Depression...the Human Kind Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By greenbear, hear!...HooDat Admin? Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:50 AM Discuss: ! ***Jefferson Airplane. One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small And the ones that mother gives you, don't do anything at all. Go ask Alice, when she's ten feet tall And if you go chasing rabbits, and you know you're going to fall Tell 'em a hookah-smoking caterpillar has given you the call And call Alice, when she was just small When the men on the chessboard get up and tell you where to go And you've just had some kind of mushroom, and your mind is moving low Go ask Alice, I think she'll know When logic and proportion have fallen sloppy dead And the white knight is talking backwards And the red queen's off with her head Remember what the dormouse said... Feed your head, feed your head written by Grace Wing Slick Human life is in the balance...but those battling depression can and will hide their "truth." Be alert, be aware...the life of a person you love may be at risk. Found in today's MSN - Does Depression Cause Permanent Brain Damage? keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment