Newsvine

greenbear, hear!...HooDat Admin?

 

About THE original greenbear of silliness! Articles: 14 Seeds: 0 Comments: 7311 Since: Mar 2012

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By greenbear, hear!...HooDat Admin?
Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:50 AM
    Discuss:

    Article Photo
    Article Photo

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ***Jefferson Airplane.

    One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small And the ones that mother gives you, don't do anything at all. Go ask Alice, when she's ten feet tall

    And if you go chasing rabbits, and you know you're going to fall Tell 'em a hookah-smoking caterpillar has given you the call And call Alice, when she was just small

    When the men on the chessboard get up and tell you where to go And you've just had some kind of mushroom, and your mind is moving low Go ask Alice, I think she'll know

    When logic and proportion have fallen sloppy dead And the white knight is talking backwards And the red queen's off with her head Remember what the dormouse said... Feed your head, feed your head

           written by Grace Wing Slick

    Human life is in the balance...but those battling depression can and will hide their "truth."  Be alert, be aware...the life of a person you love may be at risk. 

    Article Photo

    Found in today's MSN -

    Does Depression Cause Permanent Brain Damage?

                                                                                                                             

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor