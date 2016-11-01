Newsvine

TIC...Toc, Check the Clock

By greenbear, hear!...HooDat Admin?
Tue Nov 1, 2016 8:45 AM
    A reminder as we head toward Fall Back time, this Saturday.

    Butt more important is tonight's World Series Game 6.

    Hotel Ozone is back mostly for Sports Talk.  What'll we be saying tomorrow? Thursday?

                        Cubs making it exciting.  One more time in Cleveland. 

                                  Cubs after waiting for a century?...or...

                           Indians match the Cavaliers for 2016 Champions?

