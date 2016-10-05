21st Century Complaints and Weekender Sports

Rain Reigns Weekend Sports
NCAA FB - Delayed
MLB - Delayed
NFL - Delayed (EDT)
NASCAR - Delayed
The HO - Dee Laid
Imagine that. What were the odds that Dee, older sister to Helen Wait, would ever get her groove on? You DO NOT want to see HER picture...trust me!
Complaint Department Specials
This 20th century
man Geezer has a problem with the Gen Xers' and Millennials' habit for answering a "Thank you" with an answer of "No Problem." WTF...what if there really is a problem and I was just being polite? I asked my JitB manager about it, a Gen Xer, as he will use the NP answer often. He said an elderly customer corrected him by saying his NP response totally negates the customer's good grace of offering a "Thank you." BINGO! (To all Millennials...BINGO is not just a dog's name in a song...it's...oh, never mind.)
Come b
uy the HO and file one of your Complaints...get a free bear Beer!