21st Century Complaints and Weekender Sports

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By greenbear, hear!...HooDat Admin?
Wed Oct 5, 2016 8:38 AM
    Discuss:

    Rain Reigns Weekend Sports

    NCAA FB - Delayed

    MLB - Delayed

    NFL - Delayed (EDT)

    NASCAR - Delayed

    The HO - Dee Laid

    Imagine that. What were the odds that Dee, older sister to Helen Wait, would ever get her groove on? You DO NOT want to see HER picture...trust me!

    Article Photo

    I warned you not to look!

     

    Article Photo

    Complaint Department Specials

    This 20th century man Geezer has a problem with the Gen Xers' and Millennials' habit for answering a "Thank you" with an answer of "No Problem."  WTF...what if there really is a problem and I was just being polite?  I asked my JitB manager about it, a Gen Xer, as he will use the NP answer often.  He said an elderly customer corrected him by saying his NP response totally negates the customer's good grace of offering a "Thank you." BINGO! (To all Millennials...BINGO is not just a dog's name in a song...it's...oh, never mind.)

    Article Photo

    Helen Wait, the HO
    Complaint Manager

    Article Photo

     

    Come buy the HO and file one of your Complaints...get a free bear Beer!

    Article Photo

    I OWN the HO...whatcha gonna do about it...BITCH?

     

