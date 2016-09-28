Pussy Riot and Weekender at the Sports Bar

Way back the HO featured Pussy Riot, when they were achieving inter-national acclaim for their resistance to Putin et al. So I decided to discover "what up wid dem dames today." Interesting stuff.
Here's a Wiki "Primer" to catch up "wid dem dames."
But it gets better, thanks to HuffPo. They're still chasing down the
dogs Putin.
And finally, speaking of dogs and Putin, here's a HuffPo link for what the Pussy Riot recently had to say about HuffPo...um, er, "tRUMPO."
College Football - Mich (4) v. Wisc. (8)...best 2 on the board + rivalry. Stan. (7) v. Wash. (10)...2nd best on board + rivalry. U.Miami, Fl. v. GA. Tech...for friend Cold Vengeance.
Shout out to Alma Matter...U Houston...hot Cougars, the NEW Pussy (Cat) Riot?
NASCAR in Dover where Rain might win the day...ugh.
BESBOL - the PHAT lady has sung so it's down to the wire for Wild Card races...Orioles, BlueJays with Detroit and Seattle trying to wedge in. Cards or "Gints" to play Mets.
Golf - here's a fun start to your Patriotic support for Ryder Cup...HERE...good job jfxgillis
NFL - who on the "left coast" wants to get up at dawn to see the Colts v. Jaguars at Wembley Stadium? Ugh! My Rams are in West's first place...you gotta believe!