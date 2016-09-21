Don't Look At Me...Meme! Look Below \/

Newsvine

By greenbear, hear!...HooDat Admin?
Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:12 AM
    It's time for Weekender Events to consider:

    1. Baseball - There's not a snowball's chance in hell for ANY 2nd place team to overtake any of the six division leaders. The Gint's(sic)  magical, "even" year for WS championship IS still in play...ugh, says the Dodger fanatic.

    2. College Football - My alma mater, Univ. of Houston, 6th in AP poll and 7th in Coaches poll...Go Cougars!  Clemson, Michigan and Lew-ee-ville are 3-5 but topsy turvy from one poll to the next.

    3. NASCAR has that "foreign" dominator ("To-ta") looking great for Coach Gibbs.  And with half the field of 16, Chevy didn't look good in Chi-town.

    4. Fut-bol, Pro...Texans couldn't handle the Nor'easter storm that hit them Thursday night.  It wasn't the football that was over-inflated!

    5. Today was the first full day of fall.  I'll "leave" any comments to others.

    This is a Wacky Wednesday set up for the Hotel Ozone Weekender Trash Talk...more on Friday. 

    Article Photo

    Blue Boys rock "don't look at me" tease (tees)

    Article Photo

    This is the tee a greenbear would wear.

    Here's a classic movie that began this "hideous" sense and sensibility.  This movie had a profound effect on me.

    Article Photo

    Anthony Hopkins and John Hurt

     And finally, the all time CLASSIC.

