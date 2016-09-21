Don't Look At Me...Meme! Look Below \/

It's time for Weekender Events to consider:
-
Baseball - There's not a snowball's chance in hell for ANY 2nd place team to overtake any of the six division leaders. The Gint's(sic) magical, "even" year for WS championship IS still in play...ugh, says the Dodger fanatic.
-
College Football - My alma mater, Univ. of Houston, 6th in AP poll and 7th in Coaches poll...Go Cougars! Clemson, Michigan and Lew-ee-ville are 3-5 but topsy turvy from one poll to the next.
-
NASCAR has that "foreign" dominator ("To-ta") looking great for Coach Gibbs. And with half the field of 16, Chevy didn't look good in Chi-town.
-
Fut-bol, Pro...Texans couldn't handle the Nor'easter storm that hit them Thursday night. It wasn't the football that was over-inflated!
-
Today was the first full day of fall. I'll "leave" any comments to others.