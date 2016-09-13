Hotel Ozone, Reopened for "Ray-Par-tay"

Weekender List of Topics Below...a new weekly tradition.
Hotel Ozone, it once was and now can be once again!
It's intent was for socialization and discourse. Now it's for weekender's fun. Sports talk=trash talk (keep the rivalries friendly,) Open mic for Comedy, spot a friend at the bar and drop in to gab.
Repartee - "conversation or speech characterized by quick, witty comments or replies"- is what we're all about! Riposte good, "rip-post" bad!
It's "open" membership...Our bar staff offers "2-fers" - order 2 drinks and they'll invariably mix 'em both in one glass (none of them passed Mixology school.)
Our Bar Ladies are dear and sweet...butt maybe the HO proprietor can get some of the girls at the Padre's Margaritaville to come to the "fun" side.
The Weekender's Lineup:
-
Bezbol: Cubs fans...who isn't one? "Dodger's Bluz" is what I suffer butt ya gotta luv them Cubbies.
-
Futbol - Pro: Pack v. Vikes...Yikes!; Indy v. Broncos; Cowboys ('merica's Team) v. 'merica's 1st Native 'mericans. Change that name...just sayin'. Rams v. Seattle...suffer the lambs..."silence."
-
NASCAR - The final 16 countdown begins at the Chi-town Raceway...go Chevy!
-
NCAA futbol - Colorado v. Michigan (pandering to get old friend into the HO.) Alabama v. Ole Miss, Florida State v. Louie-ville, Ohio State v. "Oh-cla-homa where the wing (back) comes sweeping round the end." Michigan St v. Notre Dame, USC v. Stanford. (Is USC a punchline to a joke?...or just a punch line...or a joke? TBD.)
-
Weather - It ain't a sport but there's always someone who wants to talk about it.