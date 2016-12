I've promoted this candidate from day one. Connect to this MSN article to understand the candidate. To have a viable choice between Red and Blue...get in on the Purple, Heys! bus.

Personal Update, 8/26:

I appreciate the fun and funny that many people have posted. I also appreciate the positive and negative postings in re Gary Johnson, Candidate. There has been in depth position pieces which are good food for thought...num, num, num.

Keep up the good work...and humor, of course.