Suicide is NOT painless...RIP Chester Bennington

Thu Jul 20, 2017 1:31 PM
    Life is not guaranteed to be painless.  Here's what set me to writing, from the Article : "...Bennington revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of an older male friend beginning at just 7 years old." Also this - "It destroyed my self-confidence. Like most people, I was too afraid to say anything. I didn't want people to think I was gay or that I was lying."

    Things like childhood sexual abuse need therapy, to be discussed, to build self confidence... before it's too late...and suicide seems the answer.  Been there...I survived.

     

