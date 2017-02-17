Daytona 500 - February 26, 2017

Sat., 2/18, 8 pm (EST) is the Shoot Out. Being a Race-ist(my word for a NASCAR fan,) I've been addicted to the Left-ist sport, aka NASCAR racing since 1998. There are only 2 race courses every year, where drivers actually have the Right turns, amongst the Left ones. No ticketing for failure to use your turn signal...there isn't one. No child seats in the back seat...there isn't one. No spare tire in the trunk, you got it...there isn't one. What we all get is some fun.
There's Chevy, Ford and Toyota, so there's corporate sponsors. There always are rumors of Dodge coming back...Detroit back from the ashes - by Fiat of the people There are always conspiracy theories being bandied about. There's trash talkin', heated confrontations and mind boggling crash and burns. It's not political...it's NASCAR.
So now there's the NV's NASCAR Nation...
a whole lot of shakin' goin' on ..at 200 Mph!
